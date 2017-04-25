Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Spins tidy outing in losing effort
Ryu (0-4) allowed a single run on five hits and a walk while striking out three batters during Monday's loss to San Francisco.
The 30-year-old lefty started just one game in 2016, so it wasn't surprising that he struggled through his first three outings. Monday's showing was definitely a step in the right direction, though. Ryu posted a 3.17 ERA (2.97 FIP) and 1.20 WHIP with 293 strikeouts through 344 innings over his first two seasons in the league, so he has potential to be a serviceable fantasy asset. He'll look to pick up his first win of the season against the Phillies on his next trip to the hill.
