Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Throws bullpen Friday

Ryu (foot) tossed a bullpen session Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

This marked the first sign of Ryu's rehabilitation from a left foot contusion that landed the southpaw on the DL on July 4. As the Dodgers take it slow with the 30-year-old, a rehab appearance could be in the cards once he's ready to face live hitting. Ryu also went on to throw a simulated game following his bullpen Thursday, which should provide more information and a definitive timetable moving forward once the Dodgers are able to reevaluate his condition.