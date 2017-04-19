Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Victimized by home runs in loss to Rockies

Ryu (0-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk across six innings in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies. He struck out seven.

Ryu showed good command and had his strikeout stuff working, but he fell victim to the long ball in this one, including a two-run homer by Nolan Arenado in the first, a solo blast by Trevor Story in the fourth and another by Arenado in the fifth. While the lefty took his third straight loss to start the season, he did log more innings than he had in either of his previous two and set a season high in punchouts. Ryu has allowed six homers through just 15.1 innings en route to a 5.87 ERA, but his 17:4 K:BB indicates that better things could be on the way if he can limit the big hits. He will try to do just that Monday against the Giants.