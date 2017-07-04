Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: X-rays negative, still heading to DL

Ryu (foot) will be placed on the 10-day disabled list, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The good news is that secondary X-rays on Ryu's foot came back negative, confirming the southpaw isn't dealing with any structural damage. The injury is still apparently serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list, however, ultimately sidelining him until after the All-Star break. An official roster move, along with an updated timetable for his return, should be available Wednesday.