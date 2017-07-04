Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: X-rays negative, still heading to DL

Ryu (foot) will be placed on the 10-day disabled list, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The good news is that secondary X-rays on Ryu's foot came back negative, confirming the southpaw isn't dealing with any structural damage. The injury is still apparently serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list, however, ultimately sidelining him until after the All-Star break. An official roster move, along with an updated timetable for his return, should be available Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories