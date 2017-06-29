Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: X-rays negative

X-rays on Ryu's left foot came back negative Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was sent for X-rays after his start Wednesday, but everything came back clean and there's little to suggest that he's at risk of missing his next turn in the rotation. Ryu has started to settle in of late with 18 strikeouts in his last three starts (15.2 IP), collecting two wins in that span. He's still having some trouble going deep into games, but Ryu is beginning to miss more bats and cut down on his walks.