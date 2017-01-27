Davis signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports. He will be invited to major league spring training.

The former Met has bounced around, getting stints with the Pirates, A's, and Yankees in the last three years. He played just eight games with the Yankees last season, collecting three hits and five strikeouts in 14 at-bats. Given that the Dodgers have Adrian Gonzalez and a handful of viable fill-ins at first base on the active roster, including top prospect Cody Bellinger, Davis appears destined to stick in the minors for much or all of the 2017 season.