Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Continues power surge Thursday
Pederson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's win over the Angels.
The 25-year-old has been on a power binge since returning from the disabled list June 13, tallying six homers and 13 RBI over a 17-game stretch. Pederson is batting .291 (16-for-55) over that span, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect that to be sustainable from the career .225 hitter. His power and on-base skills, however, are legitimate.
