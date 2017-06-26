Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Drives up batting average Sunday
Pederson went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Rockies.
The young slugger has been on a tear since returning from the disabled list, batting .341 with four home runs and seven RBI in 13 games. Pederson has made quick work of turning around a slow and injury-plagued start to the season, raising his batting average 40 points and his on-base percentage 55 points (to .240 and .364, respectively) over his current hot stretch.
