Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Hits bench Saturday
Pederson is not in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of 570 LA Sports reports.
With southpaw Patrick Corbin set to take the mound, Trayce Thompson will get the start in center field while Pederson heads to the bench. With Thompson back in the majors, it appears manager Dave Roberts will look to occasionally deploy him against lefties over Pederson.
