Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Hits bench Saturday

Pederson is not in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of 570 LA Sports reports.

With southpaw Patrick Corbin set to take the mound, Trayce Thompson will get the start in center field while Pederson heads to the bench. With Thompson back in the majors, it appears manager Dave Roberts will look to occasionally deploy him against lefties over Pederson.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories