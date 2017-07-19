Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Hits bench versus lefty Wednesday

Pederson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.

As has been the trend all season, Pederson will head to the bench with a left-handed pitcher (Carlos Rodon) taking the hill for Chicago. Trayce Thompson will man center field in his stead, but look for Pederson to slot back into the lineup when the Dodgers take on Atlanta on Thursday.

