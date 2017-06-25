Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Homers Saturday

Pederson went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk Saturday against the Rockies.

In a contest without a ton of offense, Pederson's 421-foot blast to center field in the third inning served as the evening's fireworks. While he is hitting just .225 on the season, he's hitting .297 over 37 June at-bats.

