Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Launches three-run homer
Pederson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Angels.
The long ball, a sixth-inning shot off Jose Alvarez, was his first home run off a lefty this season. Pederson had just one home run against a southpaw all of last year, and he came into Tuesday batting .219/.200/.419 against left-handed pitching for the season. The 25-year-old is now up to five homers since his return from the DL on June 13.
