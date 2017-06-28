Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Launches three-run homer

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

The long ball, a sixth-inning shot off Jose Alvarez, was his first home run off a lefty this season. Pederson had just one home run against a southpaw all of last year, and he came into Tuesday batting .219/.200/.419 against left-handed pitching for the season. The 25-year-old is now up to five homers since his return from the DL on June 13.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories