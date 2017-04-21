Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Leading off Friday
Pederson will bat leadoff Friday against the Diamondbacks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.
Manager Dave Roberts has shaken up the batting order Friday against right-hander Taijuan Walker, seemingly in hopes of jumpstarting the offense. The Dodgers have scored a total of 10 runs in their last four games. Pederson isn't exactly hot at the dish right now, but at least he's continuing to take walks unlike Andrew Toles (two walks so far this season).
More News
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...