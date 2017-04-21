Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Leading off Friday

Pederson will bat leadoff Friday against the Diamondbacks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Manager Dave Roberts has shaken up the batting order Friday against right-hander Taijuan Walker, seemingly in hopes of jumpstarting the offense. The Dodgers have scored a total of 10 runs in their last four games. Pederson isn't exactly hot at the dish right now, but at least he's continuing to take walks unlike Andrew Toles (two walks so far this season).