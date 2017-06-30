Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Not in Friday's lineup

Pederson is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Pederson will get his first day off since last Friday with southpaw Clayton Richard heading to the mound for San Diego. In his place, Trayce Thompson will man center and bat seventh in the order.

