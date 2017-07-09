Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Not in lineup Sunday
Pederson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
With the left-handed Danny Duffy toeing the rubber for the Royals, Pederson will find himself stationed on the bench for the final game of the season's first half. Trayce Thompson will draw the start in his stead, batting eighth.
