Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out of lineup again

Pederson (groin) is out of the lineup Monday against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pederson was forced out of Sunday's contest early after experiencing tightness in his groin. It's unclear if the injury will require a stint on the DL, but expect Enrique Hernandez to assume the bulk of center field duties until Pederson is able to return. A clearer update on his status should be available in the coming days.