Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out of lineup Wednesday

Pederson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

Pederson will get a breather with southpaw Tyler Anderson toeing the rubber for the Rockies. Recently recalled Brett Eibner will get the start in center field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories