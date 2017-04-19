Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out of lineup Wednesday
Pederson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Pederson will get a breather with southpaw Tyler Anderson toeing the rubber for the Rockies. Recently recalled Brett Eibner will get the start in center field.
