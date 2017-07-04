Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out vs. lefty Tuesday

Pederson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pederson will head to the bench as the opposition sends out a southpaw starter (Patrick Corbin). Enrique Hernandez will draw the start in his place in center field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories