Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Placed on 10-day disabled list

Pederson (groin) has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Pederson was forced to leave Sunday with after feeling tightness in the groin after a groundout. It isn't clear how long he'll be out, but the Dodgers did wait as long as they could Monday before making this move official. Brett Eibner will take his spot on the roster for now, and Enrique Hernandez will get the first shot in center field in Pederson's absence.