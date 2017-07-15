Play

Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Scores twice Friday

Pederson batted sixth and went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.

A long layoff due to the All-Star Game didn't cool off the young slugger's bat, as Friday's performance boosted his slash line to .315/.438/.699 with seven home runs in the 25 games since returning from the disabled list June 13. He is unlikely to keep that pace going throughout the entire second half of the season, but Pederson does provide cheap pop while batting in a dangerous Dodger lineup.

