Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits against a lefty

Pederson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Pederson has made back-to-back starts in center field, but with the Dodgers scheduled to face left-hander Chris O'Grady on Sunday, he will take a seat for the first time since the All-Star break. Trayce Thompson will man center field in his stead, giving their lineup another right-handed bat.

