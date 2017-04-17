Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits out Monday

Pederson is out of the Dodgers' lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

With Los Angeles facing Arizona starter Robbie Ray, a left-hander, Pederson will sit for the second time in three days. Enrique Hernandez will start in center field and hit sixth in Pederson's place.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories