Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits out Monday
Pederson is out of the Dodgers' lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
With Los Angeles facing Arizona starter Robbie Ray, a left-hander, Pederson will sit for the second time in three days. Enrique Hernandez will start in center field and hit sixth in Pederson's place.
More News
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Hits bench Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Returns to action Monday•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits against left-hander Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Batting eighth Friday•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: More playing time against lefties in 2017•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...