Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sits versus southpaw
Pederson is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Pederson will take a seat for the second consecutive day as the team faces left-hander Dillon Overton on Saturday. Although the outfielder was on the bench Friday, he came in and went 1-for-1 with a single. In his place, Trayce Thompson gets another start in center, batting eighth.
