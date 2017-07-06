Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Takes seat against lefty Thursday
Pederson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
As is typically the case, Pederson will head to the bench for a night off to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Arizona starter Robbie Ray. Trayce Thompson will replace him in center field for the evening.
