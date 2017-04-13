Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Takes seat Thursday
Pederson is not in the Dodgers' lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
With Trayce Thompson returning to the major leagues, Pederson may see more bench time against left-handed starters, as is the case Thursday with the Cubs sending former Dodgers southpaw Brett Anderson to the hill.
