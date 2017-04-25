Dodgers' Joe Gunkel: DFA'd Tuesday
Gunkel was designated for assignment Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.
The Dodgers needed to make room on the 40-man roster for their recently-promoted top prospect Cody Bellinger, thus leading Gunkel to get hit with the DFA. The 25-year-old has a 4.00 ERA over nine innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Dodgers' Joe Gunkel: Traded to Dodgers•
-
Orioles' Joe Gunkel: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Joe Gunkel: Optioned to minors•
-
Orioles' Joe Gunkel: Shaky so far in spring•
-
Orioles' Joe Gunkel: Scratched with upper respiratory infection•
-
Orioles' Joe Gunkel: On radar to fill rotation vacancy•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...