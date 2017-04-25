Gunkel was designated for assignment Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.

The Dodgers needed to make room on the 40-man roster for their recently-promoted top prospect Cody Bellinger, thus leading Gunkel to get hit with the DFA. The 25-year-old has a 4.00 ERA over nine innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

