Fernandez has agreed to a minor league contract with the Dodgers, MLB.com reports.

A top player in Cuba before his defection, Fernandez is mostly an unknown commodity at this point, having not played professionally in over two years (outside of an 18-game sample in the Dominican Winter League in 2016). Fernandez turns 29 in April and the strength and athleticism may be diminishing, but if his plate skills are intact, Fernandez could work his way into the discussion for the starting role at second base. The position is (currently) wide open in Los Angeles.