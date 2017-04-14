Dodgers' Josh Fields: Heading back to Triple-A
Fields was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, J.P. Hoonstra of the Southern California News Group reports.
With Pedro Baez (thumb) coming off the disabled list Friday, the Dodgers had to clear a spot on the roster and ultimately decided to send Fields back to Triple-A. Fields made four relief appearances in his brief stint with the Dodgers, striking out six batters over 3.0 scoreless frames. He figures to be one of the Dodgers' primary relief options should they need to make another bullpen move later in the season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Summoned to majors•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Optioned to farm camp•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Lack of velocity could explain early struggles•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Avoids arbitration with Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...