Fields was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, J.P. Hoonstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

With Pedro Baez (thumb) coming off the disabled list Friday, the Dodgers had to clear a spot on the roster and ultimately decided to send Fields back to Triple-A. Fields made four relief appearances in his brief stint with the Dodgers, striking out six batters over 3.0 scoreless frames. He figures to be one of the Dodgers' primary relief options should they need to make another bullpen move later in the season.