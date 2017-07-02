Dodgers' Josh Fields: Rejoins big club
Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Fields allowed just one hit in three scoreless appearances for Oklahoma City before being summoned back to the big club. The 31-year-old owns a respectable 3.00 ERA and 32:8 K:BB through 27 innings with the Dodgers this season. Mike Freeman was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
