Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Fields was optioned to the minors Friday after Pedro Baez came off the disabled list, but will return to the Dodgers after Grant Dayton hit the DL with an intercostal strain Tuesday. Fields will round out the back-end of the Dodgers' bullpen.

