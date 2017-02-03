Ravin is a candidate to fill out the back end of the Dodgers' bullpen this season, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ravin missed the majority of the 2016 season due to a suspension and injuries. The brief time he spent on a major league mound produced excellent results (0.93 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 9.2 innings). Obviously a small sample size, but those stats combined with a clean bill of health make Ravin a candidate to start the year in the bullpen for a team starving for middle relievers.