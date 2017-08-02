Dodgers' Josh Ravin: Returns to minors
Ravin was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Dodgers needed to clear a roster spot for newly-acquired starter Yu Darvish, and Ravin wound up being the roster casualty. However, given that he hadn't allowed a run prior to serving up a two-run homer in Tuesday's matchup with the Braves, Ravin very well could wind up back in the big-league bullpen before the season's end.
