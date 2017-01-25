Manager Dave Roberts said that Urias could begin the 2017 season at extended spring training in an effort to limit his innings, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

After appearing as a starter for the Dodgers' postseason run, many thought that the young left-hander would be a sure-thing for the Dodgers rotation heading into 2017, but apparently other plans are in the works. This is not for certain, although it certainly poses an interesting question about how the Dodgers plan to protect Urias throughout the season (and the coming years). Things should become clearer once spring training runs its course, however, so stay tuned to this development as Opening Day approaches.