Dodgers' Julio Urias: May make big-league start next week
Urias may make his next start with the Dodgers in San Francisco next week, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
The Dodgers start a four-game series with the Giants on Monday, and it sounds like Urias could start Wednesday, as that would be Alex Wood's turn, and he figures to be the most likely option to move to the bullpen. He last started Friday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, so Wednesday would be his normal day to pitch. He logged 5.2 innings in his last start, so he would be able to pitch deep enough to qualify for the win. Urias has a 1.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 14 innings at Triple-A, but he has also walked nine over that span.
