Urias may make his next start with the Dodgers in San Francisco next week, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

The Dodgers start a four-game series with the Giants on Monday, and it sounds like Urias could start Wednesday, as that would be Alex Wood's turn, and he figures to be the most likely option to move to the bullpen. He last started Friday for Triple-A Oklahoma City going 5.2 innings, so Wednesday would be his normal day to pitch. Urias has a 1.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 14 innings with Oklahoma City, but he has also walked nine over that span.