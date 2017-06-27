Urias underwent successful left anterior capsule surgery Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Urias will be out of commission for the foreseeable future, as his current recovery timeline is set for 12-to-14 months, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. The electric pitcher will have his sights set on returning to live action sometime during the 2018 season.

