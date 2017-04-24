Dodgers' Julio Urias: To make MLB start Saturday
Urias will start Thursday for the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.
Alex Wood is slated to fill in for the injured Rich Hill on Wednesday, but the Dodgers still have a hole in their rotation. Kenta Maeda was initially expected to pitch Thursday. Expect Maeda to be pushed back to Friday to make room for Urias, but the Dodgers haven't made any official announcements about how they'll reshuffle their rotation.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: May make MLB start next week•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Will not replace Hill in rotation•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Throws 79 pitches Monday•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Not being considered for Monday•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Making Triple-A debut Monday•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Placed on High-A roster•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...