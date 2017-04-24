Urias will start Thursday for the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Alex Wood is slated to fill in for the injured Rich Hill on Wednesday, but the Dodgers still have a hole in their rotation. Kenta Maeda was initially expected to pitch Thursday. Expect Maeda to be pushed back to Friday to make room for Urias, but the Dodgers haven't made any official announcements about how they'll reshuffle their rotation.