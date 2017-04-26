Dodgers' Julio Urias: To remain in majors going forward
Urias, who is slated to start Thursday's game against the Giants, will stay up with the Dodgers for good, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts' announcement confirms the fact that the dazzling 20-year-old will remain in the Dodgers' rotation following his start on Thursday. During the 2016 season with the big-league club, Urias posted a solid 3.39 ERA with a 25 percent strikeout rate and 9.2 percent walk rate. The talented lefty is worth an add in all formats.
