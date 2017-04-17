Dodgers' Julio Urias: Will not replace Hill in rotation
Urias is not being considered as a replacement for any potential time Rich Hill (finger) misses, J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.
The club hasn't officially made any decisions regarding Hill's status for Saturday's start, but they were quick to dismiss their top prospect as a potential option. Urias has seen his pitch count sit in the mid- to high-70s in his two last starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City, which keeps his workload in a range to be called up at any point. We know the Dodgers will have Urias join the rotation at some point this season, it is simply a waiting game to see when they decide to call him up. Even though his debut won't come this weekend, the 20-year-old phenom is definitely worth a pickup if he is still available on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Throws 79 pitches Monday•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Not being considered for Monday•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Making Triple-A debut Monday•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Placed on High-A roster•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Officially optioned to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Won't open season with big club•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...