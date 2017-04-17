Urias is not being considered as a replacement for any potential time Rich Hill (finger) misses, J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.

The club hasn't officially made any decisions regarding Hill's status for Saturday's start, but they were quick to dismiss their top prospect as a potential option. Urias has seen his pitch count sit in the mid- to high-70s in his two last starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City, which keeps his workload in a range to be called up at any point. We know the Dodgers will have Urias join the rotation at some point this season, it is simply a waiting game to see when they decide to call him up. Even though his debut won't come this weekend, the 20-year-old phenom is definitely worth a pickup if he is still available on the waiver wire.