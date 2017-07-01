Dodgers' Justin Turner: Connects for sixth homer Friday

Turner went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over San Diego.

A trip to the disabled list couldn't even cool off Turner's bat, as he is batting .415 (27-for-65) since returning June 9, maintaining his NL-best .390 batting average on the season. The veteran third baseman has contributed five homers over that span, supplying the power that was missing prior to his layoff.