Dodgers' Justin Turner: Continues power surge

Turner went 2-for-4 with his eighth home run and a pair of RBI in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Turner has now homered seven times in 21 games since returning from the disabled list June 9 after recording just one through his first 39 contests. Even with this recent power binge, the career-high mark of 27 round-trippers he set last season seems out of reach, but he is no longer just an empty batting average.

