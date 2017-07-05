Dodgers' Justin Turner: Continues power surge
Turner went 2-for-4 with his eighth home run and a pair of RBI in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Turner has now homered seven times in 21 games since returning from the disabled list June 9 after recording just one through his first 39 contests. Even with this recent power binge, the career-high mark of 27 round-trippers he set last season seems out of reach, but he is no longer just an empty batting average.
