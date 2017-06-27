Dodgers' Justin Turner: Gets day off Tuesday
Turner is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
It appears to be a routine day off for Turner, who has started five straight games for the Dodgers. Logan Forysthe will slide over to the hot corner in his absence, while Chase Utley draws the start at second base.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Connects for fifth homer•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Dealing with heavy legs•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Two-run homer highlights perfect night•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Hits third homer of season•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....