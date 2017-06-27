Dodgers' Justin Turner: Gets day off Tuesday

Turner is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

It appears to be a routine day off for Turner, who has started five straight games for the Dodgers. Logan Forysthe will slide over to the hot corner in his absence, while Chase Utley draws the start at second base.

