Turner was struck in the hand with a pitch in the fifth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Rockies, but he stayed in the game and finished 1-for-4 with an RBI.

The Dodgers had X-rays done on their third baseman's hand for precautionary reasons, and the results came back negative. It appears that Turner avoided any sort of damage to his right hand, and he should be fine going forward. The 32-year-old is currently slashing .360/.448/.520 while batting third in the the order this season.