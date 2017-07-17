Dodgers' Justin Turner: Hits 11th homer in win
Turner went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI during Sunday's win over Miami.
Turner has an impressive 10 homers, 22 RBI and 24 runs through 29 games since returning from the disabled list June 9. He's sporting an elite .374/.469/.584 slash line for the season, and Turner projects to remain a high-end fantasy asset hitting in the heart of the dominant Los Angeles lineup.
