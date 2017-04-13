Turner (quadriceps) entered the game as a pinch hitter Wednesday against the Cubs and recorded a groundout to second.

Turner stepped in for Joc Pederson in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game, showing that he is both available off the bench and nearing a return to the lineup. Look for Turner's bat back in the lineup when the Dodgers wrap up their series against Brett Anderson and the Cubs on Thursday afternoon. The 32-year-old is already 6-for-17 with three doubles against left-handed pitching this season.