Dodgers' Justin Turner: Makes pinch-hit appearance Wednesday
Turner (quadriceps) entered the game as a pinch hitter Wednesday against the Cubs and recorded a groundout to second.
Turner stepped in for Joc Pederson in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game, showing that he is both available off the bench and nearing a return to the lineup. Look for Turner's bat back in the lineup when the Dodgers wrap up their series against Brett Anderson and the Cubs on Thursday afternoon. The 32-year-old is already 6-for-17 with three doubles against left-handed pitching this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Successful return to lineup•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Expected back Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Exits early with injured quad•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Fills out stat sheet Sunday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...