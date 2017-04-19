Dodgers' Justin Turner: Out of lineup Wednesday
Turner (hand) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Turner will get the day off as Enrique Hernandez takes over at third base. He got hit in the hand during Tuesday's game but was able to stay in, so the Dodgers appear to be playing it safe with him. Consider him day-to-day for now, but more should be known on his status before Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.
