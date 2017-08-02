Dodgers' Justin Turner: Receives Wednesday night off

Turner is not in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Braves, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Turner's batting average has dropped 12 points since his last off day on July 22, so he'll get another night off Wednesday. Logan Forsythe will slide over to cover the hot corner in his stead, allowing Chase Utley to pick up a start at the keystone to round out the lineup.