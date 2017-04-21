Turner (hand) is back in the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks, batting third and playing third base, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Turner sat out of Wednesday's contest after being plunked in the hand Tuesday, but it seems like everything is back to normal for the third baseman. He'll assume his normal spot in the lineup with Enrique Hernandez returning to a reserve role.

