Dodgers' Justin Turner: Returns to lineup Thursday
Turner (quad) is back in the Dodgers' lineup Thursday against the Cubs, batting third and playing third base, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Turner returns to action after a quadriceps issue knocked him out of Tuesday's game. He only missed Wednesday and will resume occupying his spot in the heart or middle of the Dodgers' order.
