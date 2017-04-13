Turner (quad) is back in the Dodgers' lineup Thursday against the Cubs, batting third and playing third base, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Turner returns to action after a quadriceps issue knocked him out of Tuesday's game. He only missed Wednesday and will resume occupying his spot in the heart or middle of the Dodgers' order.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories